Blazing Temps, Big Plans, and Free Meals—It’s All in Today’s Notes

🔥 This heat means business—know the signs

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect today, with heat indexes up to 110—and possibly as high as 115 through Thursday. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, check on neighbors, and don’t forget to bring pets inside. ☀️ See how to stay safe in this dangerous heat wave with tips from Stafford County.

🏙️ Mixed-use and green space and parking, oh my!

The city is asking residents how they want to see the Manassas Shopping Center transformed after spending \$16 million to buy the property. 📋 Share your thoughts on what should come next for this key part of the Mathis Avenue corridor.



⚖️ Digital Gateway lawsuit enters overtime

A lawsuit against the PW Digital Gateway project saw a fifth day added as tensions ran high in the courtroom. 📰 Get the latest on the Oak Valley HOA’s fight and what’s next for the data center project.



🍽️ Free summer meals start today in Prince William

Kids and teens can grab free meals starting Monday at Woodbridge Middle School as part of the county’s summer meal program. 📍 Find a location and learn more about how to participate.



⛸️ Skate your way out of the heat

When the temps hit 100, Prince William Ice Center will knock 20% off public skate admission to help you cool down in style. ❄️ Check the schedule and take a break from the blaze at Prince William Ice Center.