WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Prince William County is inviting the community to celebrate freedom, unity, and culture at this year’s Juneteenth Festival, which will be held Wednesday, June 20, 2025. from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Prince William County Government Center, Sean Connaughton Plaza.

Organized by the county’s Office of Executive Management – Equity and Inclusion, the festival commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans while highlighting African American history, achievement, and culture.

The free, family-friendly event will include cultural performances in music, dance, and spoken word, as well as panel discussions with historians and community leaders. Children’s activities, local vendors selling food and crafts, and health screenings from local healthcare partners are also planned. Historical exhibits will provide educational insight into African American heritage.

“Juneteenth is a time to come together to reflect on our past and look ahead to a brighter future rooted in unity and respect,” said Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey. “This festival allows our community to celebrate our diversity and honor the contributions of African Americans.”

Free parking is available on site. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring water, as the celebration will take place outdoors.

For more information, visit pwcva.gov/news.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the celebration would take place at Pftiztner Stadium, at the county government center.