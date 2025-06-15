Heavy Rain and Flash Flood Risk Continue Tonight

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Residents in Prince William County, including Woodbridge, Manassas, and Fredericksburg, are being urged to remain alert as thunderstorms with heavy rainfall continue to move through the region Sunday night, creating dangerous flash flooding conditions.

Doppler radar indicated that between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have already fallen across the area, with another half to 1.5 inches possible. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 10:15 p.m. for parts of Northern Virginia, including areas along the I-95 corridor. Flooding is either underway or expected to begin soon, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas, as well as along small creeks and streams.

Much of the region experienced a cooler-than-normal afternoon, with overcast skies and temperatures lingering in the 60s. Showers and storms are expected to taper off later tonight, giving way to drizzle and fog by morning.

Outlook for the Week Ahead

Monday: Cloudy with morning drizzle giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mist and patchy fog possible early.

Tuesday: Warmer and more humid. Expect showers and thunderstorms by afternoon as a warm front moves through. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs near 85.

Thursday: Continued warm and humid with scattered showers or storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Safety Tip: Never drive through flooded roadways. “Turn around, don’t drown.” Most flood-related deaths happen in vehicles.