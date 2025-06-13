Tacos, Ties & Throwing Axes — Celebrate Dad in Style

Celebrate Dad with BBQ and axe-throwing this Father’s Day! 🍖🪓

The Windmill Café is serving up a sizzling BBQ special all weekend, and on Sunday, The Axe Barn lets Dad throw for free — now that’s a bullseye deal.

👉 Make it a weekend to remember with good eats, drinks, and fun at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run.

Tidewater Grill’s Father’s Day Festival is back! 🌊🎶

This Sunday, June 15, enjoy an all-you-can-eat seafood and grill buffet, live music, games, and family fun at Tidewater Grill’s popular Father’s Day bash.

👉 Reserve your spot for $65 and treat Dad to a feast with fun for all ages.

Buy Dad a house this Father’s Day! 🏡 (Sponsor)

Why stop at a tie? Surprise Dad with a spacious rambler featuring scenic views, generous living space, and a dream neighborhood he’ll love.

👉 Check out this newly reduced gem and schedule a tour.

Brunch for the win at The Clubs at Quantico 🍳🥓

Celebrate Dad with a delicious brunch buffet on Sunday, June 15, from noon to 3 p.m. at The Clubs at Quantico and Crossroads Events Center.

👉 Reserve your table now for a family-friendly meal Dad will love.

Solve a mystery over dinner at Madigan’s 🕵️‍♂️📺

Treat Dad to a night of intrigue with Madigan’s Waterfront Murder Mystery Dinner, featuring a 1950s TV-themed whodunit.

👉 Get your tickets now for this one-of-a-kind Father’s Day gift.

Satisfy Dad’s sweet tooth with Cupcake Heaven 🍫🧁

Celebrate with bold Father’s Day flavors like Chocolate Stout and Maple Bacon, and pre-order banana pudding cups for pickup Thursday–Saturday.

👉 Call Cupcake Heaven in Haymarket at (703)-754-6300 or check them out here.

Experience a powerful Father’s Day evening at the theater 🎭

Honor the strength and love of fatherhood with a moving performance of To Kill a Mockingbird at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

👉 Call 540-370-4300 or grab your tickets online now.

Tell a dad joke, get 10% off! 😆🍔

Drop your best (or worst) dad joke this Sunday, June 15, and score 10% off your combo meal — cringe welcomed!

👉 Find a location near you and get punny.

Sound the alarm for fun at Market Square 🚒🐾

Join the Fredericksburg Fire Department and Area Museum on Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon for hands-on activities, history, and even a Dalmatian-inspired puppet craft.

👉 No registration needed — just show up at 907 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg!

Movie night under the stars in Woodbridge 🎬🌌

This Friday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m., head to Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center for a free showing of Captain America. Bring chairs or blankets and enjoy a family-friendly evening under the stars.

👉 See event details here.

Shakespeare on the Lawn returns to Kenmore 🏰🎭

Catch The Merry Wives of Windsor at Historic Kenmore, Saturdays and Sundays through June 15. Bring a picnic and enjoy this classic under the stars.

👉 Buy tickets online — $20 for adults, kids under 6 free!

Raise a pint to Dad at 6 Bears & A Goat 🍺👨‍👧‍👦

Celebrate with hearty brunch, food and drink specials, and a laid-back vibe all day Sunday, June 15 — doors open at 10 a.m.!

👉 Check out the details and let Dad chill in style.

Start the day right with Kegs & Eggs 🍳🍻

Barley Naked Brewing Company is serving up breakfast and brews with Karla on the Go from 9 a.m. to noon — live music and free entry too!

👉 See the full event details here.