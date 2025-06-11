Price Reduced: Spacious Rambler with Scenic Views and Room to Roam

10694 Weaversville Rd, Bealeton, VA 22712
Now listed at $621,100
This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom rambler in Fauquier County just saw a price reduction and is ready to welcome new owners looking for peaceful country living with modern comforts.
Highlights include:
- Three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space
- Two full bathrooms, including a primary bath with double sink and soaking tub
- Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, and abundant natural light
- Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, LED lighting, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances
- Inviting family room with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, and beautiful wood flooring
- Dedicated dining area and main-level laundry
- Partially finished basement with rec room, wet/dry bar, fireplace, and additional space for entertaining or storage
- Attached two-car garage plus driveway parking for four more vehicles (six total)
- Expansive rear deck and covered front porch ideal for relaxing or entertaining
- Over 6.6 acres of open and wooded land, perfect for gardening, outdoor hobbies, or extra parking for RVs or business vehicles
The home is located in a serene rural setting with stunning views of surrounding farmland and easy access to major routes leading to Culpeper, Warrenton, and Gainesville. With a mix of modern upgrades and tranquil scenery, this home offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and countryside charm.
Property Features:
- Built in 2019 | 1,518 finished sqft above grade
- Basement partially finished with an additional 900 sqft
- Well water & on-site septic | Electric HVAC & hot water
- Zoned RA | Located in Fauquier County Public Schools district
Don’t miss your opportunity to own this peaceful retreat with room to grow!
Listed by Mark Worrilow
Fathom Realty
Licensed in VA
📧 [email protected]
📞 (703) 244-8702
MLS#: 0225209736