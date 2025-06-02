June will be a fun and warm month around Prince William County and Manassas with several meetings and activities scheduled. Take a look at some highlighted events and meetings.
Monday (June 2)
- Manassas City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday (June 3)
- Lifelong Learning with Yorkshire Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 1 p.m. (Central Library)
- Prince William Board of County Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m.
- Acoustic Tuesday Concert (Chesapeake Sons), 7 p.m.
Wednesday (June 4)
- Friends Book Sorting, 1 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- The (Plant) Stakes are High, 5 p.m. (Central Library)
- Prince William School Board Meeting, 7 p.m.
Friday (June 6)
- Manassas City First Friday, 6 p.m.
Saturday (June 7)
- Fishing Derby, 7:30 a.m. (Triangle)
- 31st Annual Manassas Railway Festival, 9 a.m.
- Circuit Court Clerks Seals on Wheels, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Occoquan)
- Puzzling with a Purpose, 12:30 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- The Road to College, 1 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- Zine Club, 1:30 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
June 9
- Meet and Make: Summer Tote Bags, 1 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- Manassas City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
June 10
- Prince William Board of County Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m.
- Manassas School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
- Acoustic Tuesday Concert (Natalie Brooke), 7 p.m.
June 11
- Bugman, 3 p.m. (Manassas City Library)
June 12
- Chinn Chats, 1 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Summertime Mocktails, 6:30 p.m. (Virtual)
June 13
- Make a Book Flower Bouquet, 2 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- “Lend Me a Soprano,” various times until June 22 (Manassas City)
- Fireflies and the Full Moon, 7:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Family Movie in the Park: “Captain America,” 8:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
June 14
- Menopause Cafe, 10 a.m. (Dale City Library)
- Creating Butterfly Origami, 10 a.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Wonder Wanders: Story Time Hike and Craft, 10 a.m. (Independent Hill Library)
- Third Annual Puerto Rican Festival, 11 a.m. (Manassas City)
- Crafting with Pride, 11 a.m. (Dumfries Library)
- Beautiful Binding Basics, 11 a.m. (Independent Hill Library)
- Drawing 101, 1 p.m. (Central Library)
June 16
- Animal Therapy Petting Zoo, 11 a.m. (Independent Hill Library)
- Friendship Pins, 2 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- Once Upon a Crime, 2 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- Manassas City Council Work Session, 5:30 p.m.
- Gardening Book Club, 5:30 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- FROGbots Robotics Demonstration, 5:30 p.m. (Montclair Library)
June 17
- Rock Painting, 1 p.m. (Dale City Library)
- Mythology in Modern Day with REscape Rooms, 4 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- Tween Summertime Art Workshop, 5:30 p.m. (Central Library)
- Acoustic Tuesday Concert (Shane Gamble), 7 p.m.
June 18
- Crochet and Coffee, 11 a.m. (Nokesville Library)
- Peaceful Painting, 2 p.m. (Manassas City Library)
- DIY Pride Keychains, 5 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- Perler Bead Cup Covers, 5 p.m. (Potomac Library)
June 19
- Juneteenth & Me Festival, 4 to 9:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
June 20
- Play All Day VA, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Manassas)
- Native American Mythology with Star Lab, 10 a.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Animal Therapy Petting Zoo, 11 a.m. (Manassas City Library)
- Bull Run Ukulele Players, 1 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Family Movie Night, 7:30 p.m. (Nokesville Library)
June 21
- Manassas Bee Festival, 10 a.m.
- Teen Quilt Morning Series, 10:30 a.m. (Central Library)
- Make Your Own Stamps, 11 a.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Gardening in Colonial Times, 11 a.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Murder Mystery, 2 p.m. (Central Library)
June 23
- Twin Pattern Stamp Take and Make, All day (Dumfries Library)
- Creepy Crawly Critters, 10:30 a.m. (Potomac Library)
- Pigeon Appreciation Day, 10:30 a.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Deputies in Flight, 2 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- Manassas City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
June 24
- Bookmaking, 10:30 a.m. (Potomac Library)
- Prince William Board of County Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m.
- Beginner Sourdough, 5:30 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- Manassas School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
- Acoustic Tuesday Concert (Jason Masi), 7 p.m.
June 26
- Tech in Color, 10:30 a.m. (Nokesville Library)
- Reptile World, 10:30 a.m. (Triangle)
- Water Bead Splatter Art, 11 a.m. (Dumfries Library)
- Kindergarten Camp, 1 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
June 27
- Creepy Crawly Critters, 10:30 a.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Wine Glass Etching, 11 a.m. (Bull Run Library)
- “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
June 28
- Ident-a-Child, 10 a.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Swift Escape with REscape Rooms, 11 a.m. (Lake Ridge Library)
- Rodney’s Raptors, 11 a.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 2 and 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
June 30
- Marines Through History, 10:30 a.m. (Nokesville Library)
- Deputies in Flight, 2 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Peace and Self-Exploration, 6 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Books Alive, 6 p.m. (Virtual)