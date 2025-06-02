June will be a fun and warm month around Prince William County and Manassas with several meetings and activities scheduled. Take a look at some highlighted events and meetings.

Monday (June 2)

Tuesday (June 3)

Wednesday (June 4)

Friday (June 6)

Manassas City First Friday, 6 p.m.

Saturday (June 7)

June 9

June 10

June 11

Bugman, 3 p.m. (Manassas City Library)

June 12

June 13

June 14

June 16

June 17

June 18

June 19

June 20

June 21

June 23

June 24

June 26

June 27

June 28

June 30