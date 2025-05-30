Police Blotter: Domestic Violence Suspect Wanted, DUIs and Abductions Across Prince William and Stafford Counties

Manassas suspect wanted for strangulation, assault

Police are looking for Mainor Dariel Garcia Pacheco, 19, after a domestic dispute turned violent in a Manassas parking lot. On May 28, officers responded to the 7700 block of Keara Court and found that a 33-year-old woman had been assaulted and strangled by an acquaintance. The suspect also took her phone during the altercation. The woman escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. Garcia Pacheco has not been located.

Wanted:

Mainor Dariel Garcia Pacheco, 19, of the 7700 block of Anderson Court

Charges: Strangulation, assault & battery, petit larceny

Description: Hispanic male, 5’6”, 134 lbs., curly brown hair, brown eyes

Teen, adult arrested after knife assault in Woodbridge

A 15-year-old girl and Christopher Patrick Jackson Fleming, 40, face charges following a violent domestic incident on May 26 in the Bayvue Apartments. The teen allegedly slapped a female relative, grabbed a knife, and temporarily confined her. A second adult female was later assaulted by both the teen and Fleming. The suspects fled before police arrived but were arrested on May 27 and 28.

Arrested:

15-year-old female juvenile, Woodbridge

Charges: Abduction, attempted malicious wounding, domestic assault & battery

Status: Held at Juvenile Detention Center

Charges: Abduction, attempted malicious wounding, domestic assault & battery Status: Held at Juvenile Detention Center Christopher Patrick Jackson Fleming, 40, of the 14900 block of Alaska Road

Charges: Abduction, assault by mob

Bond: Unavailable

Dumfries man charged with violating protective order, abduction

On May 28, officers arrested Jharron Maurice Garner, 39, at Briarwood Apartments after he allegedly prevented a woman from leaving the residence in violation of an active protective order. The woman was able to get away before police arrived. Garner was taken into custody without incident.

Arrested:

Jharron Maurice Garner, 39, no fixed address

Charges: Abduction, violation of a protective order

Bond: $1,500 secured

Spotsylvania man charged in vehicle abduction

Ruben Dario Guerra Cruz, 19, of Spotsylvania, was arrested on May 26 after allegedly preventing an 18-year-old woman from exiting his vehicle the previous day. The incident took place in the 3600 block of Elm Farm Road in Woodbridge. The woman was not injured.

Arrested:

Ruben Dario Guerra Cruz, 19, of 10725 Robert E. Lee Drive

Charges: Abduction

Bond: Unavailable

D.C. woman kicks officer during DUI arrest

Officers responding to a crash on May 26 found Anisa Joy Leonard, 25, intoxicated and uncooperative, police said. When police attempted to place her in a cruiser, Leonard allegedly kicked an officer. She was secured without further incident.

Arrested:

Anisa Joy Leonard, 25, of 1351 Taylor St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Charges: Assault & battery on law enforcement, DUI, unreasonable refusal, obstruction of justice

Bond: Unavailable

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

DUI: Driver with children crashes into ditch

A Stafford woman faces multiple charges after crashing her vehicle with two infants in the backseat. On May 26 at 8:37 p.m., deputies responded to Forest Lane Road for a single-vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet in a ditch.

The driver, Oluwakemi Oredugba, 43, showed signs of intoxication and admitted she didn’t know how the crash happened. Deputies found an open bottle of Hennessy in the vehicle and confirmed she had a prior DUI. The children were unharmed and turned over to a family member.

Arrested:

Oluwakemi Oredugba, 43, of Stafford

Charges: DUI second offense in 10 years, two counts of DUI with children present, two counts of child neglect, drinking while driving, reckless driving, no inspection, refusal

Bond: Held without bond

DUI: Two separate intoxicated drivers arrested

Courthouse Road and I-95 southbound, May 29, 12:51 a.m.

Deputies found a man passed out behind the wheel of a Chevrolet with an open bottle of Jack Daniels. He admitted to drinking two beers and a shot. He was arrested for DUI and drinking while driving.

Deputies found a man passed out behind the wheel of a Chevrolet with an open bottle of Jack Daniels. He admitted to drinking two beers and a shot. He was arrested for DUI and drinking while driving. 7-Eleven, 327 Deacon Road, May 29, 11:57 a.m.

A vehicle struck another at the gas pump. The driver admitted to consuming a 99-proof banana drink. He was charged with DUI and held until sober.

Larcenies reported in Stafford County