To Bee Gift Shop Joins Occoquan’s Buzzing Business Scene

OCCOQUAN, Va. – A charming new boutique is now open in Occoquan’s historic downtown.

To Bee, located at 308 Poplar Alley, welcomed shoppers during its grand opening weekend on May 10–11, 2025. Owned by Thalia Wyatt, the shop features handmade candles, custom earrings, and curated gifts—many crafted by Wyatt herself. Guests can also join “Master Salons,” creative workshops led by Wyatt’s mother, Alma, to make their own one-of-a-kind treasures.

In addition to its home base, To Bee frequently pops up at community events like the Historic Manassas Farmers Market and Occoquan’s Riverfest. You can follow their latest creations and event schedule on Instagram or on their website.

The opening of To Bee comes just weeks after another ribbon-cutting celebration for Leaf & Petal, a floral boutique that recently reopened in a restored space at 202 Commerce Street. Mayor Earnie Porta called the reopening “a wonderful and welcome event” that reflects the ongoing revitalization of downtown Occoquan. Read the full story here.