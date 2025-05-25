Fredericksburg’s Splash Pad Is On!

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The popular water feature at Riverfront Park is officially open for summer fun!

In a Facebook post, Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events invited families to come cool off and enjoy the splash pad, now running for the season. The downtown park, located at 701 Sophia Street, also includes green space, a playground, and scenic views of the Rappahannock River.

Riverfront Park was named Virginia’s Best New Facility in 2023 and sits just steps from local shops and restaurants, making it a great stop for summer outings.