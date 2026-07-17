Sponsored

Open House This Weekend: Updated 3-Bedroom Townhome in Dale City – $438,800

By Potomac Local Sponsor

Open House This Weekend
Saturday, July 18 • 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
In-Person Only


15252 Cloverdale Rd, Woodbridge VA

$438,800
15252 Cloverdale Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22193
Dale City • Prince William County Public Schools

3
Beds

2 / 2
Baths

1,260
Sq Ft

0.04
Acres

Welcome home to this beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath townhome that perfectly blends modern upgrades with everyday comfort.

All-new flooring, spacious eat-in kitchen, remodeled owner’s suite bath, large recreation room on the walkout lower level with access to a fully fenced backyard, brand-new windows, new 30-year roof, and new HVAC. Move-in ready and conveniently located near shopping, dining, and commuter routes.

Photo Gallery – Click any image to enlarge

Interior
Interior
Interior
Interior
Interior
Interior
Interior
Interior
Interior
Exterior

Directions
Dale Blvd to Benita Fitzgerald, right onto Cloverdale and left into the first entrance to the townhomes.

Mark Worrilow

Mark Worrilow
Fathom Realty • MLS #0225209736
Licensed Broker & Licensed Realtor in Virginia

Visit Website →

MLS #VAPW2122868
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