Open House This Weekend: Updated 3-Bedroom Townhome in Dale City – $438,800

Welcome home to this beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath townhome that perfectly blends modern upgrades with everyday comfort.

All-new flooring, spacious eat-in kitchen, remodeled owner’s suite bath, large recreation room on the walkout lower level with access to a fully fenced backyard, brand-new windows, new 30-year roof, and new HVAC. Move-in ready and conveniently located near shopping, dining, and commuter routes.