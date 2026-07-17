Open House This Weekend: Updated 3-Bedroom Townhome in Dale City – $438,800

Open House This Weekend
Saturday, July 18 • 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
In-Person Only
$438,800
15252 Cloverdale Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22193
Dale City • Prince William County Public Schools
3
Beds
2 / 2
Baths
1,260
Sq Ft
0.04
Acres
Welcome home to this beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath townhome that perfectly blends modern upgrades with everyday comfort.
All-new flooring, spacious eat-in kitchen, remodeled owner’s suite bath, large recreation room on the walkout lower level with access to a fully fenced backyard, brand-new windows, new 30-year roof, and new HVAC. Move-in ready and conveniently located near shopping, dining, and commuter routes.
Directions
Dale Blvd to Benita Fitzgerald, right onto Cloverdale and left into the first entrance to the townhomes.
Dale Blvd to Benita Fitzgerald, right onto Cloverdale and left into the first entrance to the townhomes.
MLS #VAPW2122868
Sponsored post on PotomacLocal.com
Sponsored post on PotomacLocal.com