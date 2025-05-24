Crash on I-95 South Near Ladysmith Closes Two Lanes, Traffic Backing Up

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – A crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle has shut down two of the three southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Caroline County.

The incident occurred at mile marker 108, about two miles south of Exit 110 (Ladysmith). Only one southbound lane remains open, causing traffic to back up for at least five miles north of the crash scene. Officials say delays are expected to grow.

To help ease congestion, traffic signal timing is being adjusted along the nearby Route 1 corridor in the Fredericksburg area.

Drivers are urged to expect significant delays and seek alternate routes if possible. For the latest traffic updates, visit 511Virginia.