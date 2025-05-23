Volunteers Plant Flags at Quantico National Cemetery for Memorial Day

QUANTICO, Va. – On May 19, community volunteers gathered at Quantico National Cemetery to plant American flags at the gravesites of fallen service members, preparing the hallowed ground for upcoming Memorial Day ceremonies.

According to a Facebook post from Quantico Marine Corps Base, the effort honors the men and women who served their country honorably and made the ultimate sacrifice in its defense. “The community comes together on Memorial Day to honor service members,” the post reads. Photos of the event, taken by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk, show volunteers solemnly placing flags across the cemetery’s expansive grounds.

Quantico National Cemetery, located just outside the gates of Marine Corps Base Quantico, was established in 1983. It spans more than 725 acres and serves as a final resting place for thousands of veterans and their eligible family members. The cemetery is one of many across the nation that participate in flag placements to mark Memorial Day—a tradition that reflects national gratitude for military service and sacrifice.

This annual tribute has become a unifying act for the region, as families, military personnel, and local residents return each year to ensure no grave goes unrecognized during this solemn holiday.