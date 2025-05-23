PWCS Sports Fair Draws Hundreds, Showcases Student Athletic Opportunities

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) recently hosted its second annual Sports Fair at the Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center, drawing nearly 800 students and family members eager to learn more about local athletic opportunities.

According to the school division, the fair aimed to encourage student participation in middle and high school sports. Thirty tables highlighted Virginia High School League (VHSL) programs and activities. Coaches and student-athletes were on hand to answer questions and inspire attendees to get involved.

“This event is all about showing students that there’s a place for everyone in PWCS,” said Ashley Ausborn, PWCS coordinator of sports medicine. “Whether you’re into track, robotics, or wanting to try something new, we want kids to feel excited and confident about getting involved.”

Josh Bush, the lacrosse coach at Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School, attended for the second year and emphasized the value of introducing lacrosse to new athletes. “Every athlete should consider trying lacrosse,” said Bush in a press release produced by the school division. “As a military brat who grew up all over North America and played different sports, there’s nothing better than lacrosse.”

Sofia Blakely, a sophomore at Brentsville District High School, returned to the fair as the mascot for her former school, The Nokesville School. “I gave out tons of high-fives, took some pictures with people, and just tried to spread some school spirit,” said Blakely. “Everyone was super friendly, and the whole event had such a great vibe to it.”

In addition to sports booths, the fair featured a DJ, prize tables, and food trucks, making it a fun and festive atmosphere.