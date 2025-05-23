Falmouth Students Dig Into Real-World Learning With New Garden Project

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – Falmouth Elementary School students got a fresh taste of hands-on learning today, thanks to a Project Learning Garden enhancement grant from Cox Enterprises and the Captain Planet Foundation. The school celebrated the expansion of its outdoor classroom during a community event that drew local leaders and education supporters.

Originally built by students in 2017, the school’s learning garden now includes five raised beds filled with organic soil where students grow a variety of vegetables and herbs. With the help of a $500 grant, new gardening tools, a Vitamix blender, and a mobile cooking cart, students harvested their produce and prepared a garden-fresh salad—learning about nutrition, science, and sustainability in the process.

“This opportunity gives our students the resources to explore nutrition science, math, and language arts through hands-on learning,” said Principal Ashley Hall, in a press release. “With a deeper understanding of where their food comes from, our students will grow both in knowledge and appreciation for the world around them.”

Virginia House Delegate Joshua Cole (D-65, Fredericksburg, Stafford), Falmouth District Supervisor Meg Bohmke, Stafford County Administrator Bill Ashton, and School Board Chair Maureen Siegmund attended the event. They were joined by Cox Enterprises representatives and members of the Captain Planet Foundation to recognize the school’s commitment to real-world learning experiences.

Captain Planet Foundation COO LaToya Henry called the garden a powerful educational tool. “It’s an excellent way to enhance students’ understanding of natural systems, food origins, and healthy eating,” she said.

Falmouth Elementary won the Project Learning Garden grant through an online winter contest. The program provides schools with raised beds, soil, seeds, and various instructional tools. It integrates with subjects like science, social studies, math, and language arts, helping students connect academic lessons with real-life experiences.

“Project Learning Garden significantly benefits children by inspiring them through direct engagement with nature,” said Kathryn Falk, Cox Communications’ Northern Virginia market vice president. “It aligns perfectly with Cox’s mission to empower millions to lead more prosperous lives by 2034.”