Fallen Tree, Blown Transformer Knock Out Power, Shut Down Roads in Occoquan

Published May 23, 2025 at 9:22PM | Updated May 28, 2025 at 8:00AM

OCCOQUAN, Va. – A downed tree and a blown transformer caused road closures and power outages in the Town of Occoquan on Friday evening, prompting a quick response from town officials and utility crews.

Around 7 p.m., a public safety alert from the Town of Occoquan announced that Tanyard Hill Road was closed in both directions between Old Bridge Road and Union Street due to fallen trees. At the same time, a power outage hit the Route 123 traffic light, and drivers were urged to steer clear of the area.

Initially, officials thought the fallen trees caused the outage. But Mayor Earnie Porta later explained that the real culprit was a blown transformer on the Fairfax County side of the Occoquan River. The clarification suggested repairs might wrap up faster than first expected.

During the disruption, town police updated Google Maps and Waze with the road closure, helping guide drivers around the blocked section.

By 8:30 p.m., the town shared that Tanyard Hill Road was back open and full power had been restored. Traffic signals, including the one at Route 123, were expected to be functioning again.

No injuries were reported, but officials are reminding residents to avoid storm-damaged areas and report any remaining issues. The fallen trees come as the region received several inches of rain earlier in the week.