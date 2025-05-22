Rappahannock River Floods Again, But Fredericksburg Crews Were Ready

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Crews with Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation sprang into action last week after the Rappahannock River hit flood stage, cresting at 13 feet and spilling into low-lying areas along the city’s waterfront.

The river reached its peak early on May 15 following heavy rainfall in the Shenandoah Valley the day before. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for Fredericksburg, as the 13-foot crest marked the official start of flooding, according to local river gauge data.

City staff quickly activated their flood preparedness plan at Old Mill Park, the city’s most popular park located right along the river. That included removing porta-potties, pumping out bathrooms, and detaching fixtures at risk of water damage.

“Our staff worked really hard and cleaned it up within a day, which was a lot faster than we had expected,” said Callie Brown, Superintendent of Recreation, during an interview on the Potomac Local Live podcast.

Although floodwaters reached the restroom building, the swift response kept damage to a minimum.

Old Mill Park has seen worse—just this past January, the river crested at 18 feet, well above the flood stage. This time, the park was cleaned up and reopened in time for Memorial Day weekend, when seasonal parking and walk-in fees begin for non-residents. These fees are in place through Labor Day to help maintain the busy park.

To stay up to date on park events and river conditions, follow Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation on Facebook.