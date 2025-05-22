Moana, Bees, Trains & More — Your Weekend Starts Here!

Hey there, it’s Uriah!

We’ve got a great lineup of things to do this weekend and in the weeks ahead. Whether you’re staying local for the long weekend or planning ahead for summer fun, there’s something here for everyone.

🎉 Events and Features

🗣️ TONIGHT: Black Arts Town Hall in Fredericksburg

Thursday, May 22 – The Harambee 360° Black Arts Festival Town Hall continues the celebration of 50 years of Black arts and culture. Held at the Fredericksburg Area Museum.

Join the town hall.

🎬 Saturday: First-ever feature at the community center!

Saturday, May 24 – Join your friends for Disney’s “Moana” at 3 p.m. at the City of Manassas Community Center. Limited space — pre-registration is a must.

Register now.

🎨 Also Saturday: Free craft hour at the Manassas Museum

May 24 at 11 a.m. – Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a drop-in art session.

Event info.

🎆 Celebrate Memorial Day in Quantico

Saturday, May 24, 7–11 p.m. – Head to Raftelis Potomac River Park in Quantico for a family-friendly night of fireworks and live music! It’s a great way to honor the holiday and kick off summer.

Get event details.

🕯️ Luminaria Honors the Fallen in Fredericksburg

Saturday, May 24, 8–11 p.m. – Witness a breathtaking tribute at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery, where 15,300 candles will illuminate the graves of those who gave their lives in service. Park staff will share stories of the fallen, and “Taps” will be played every 30 minutes. Free and open to the public.

Event details here.

🎟️ On stage now: To Kill a Mockingbird

Don’t miss the Riverside Center’s emotional and critically acclaimed live adaptation.

Get tickets.

🎉 Stafford Summer Bash is Coming!

Friday, May 30 – Get ready for a high-energy kickoff to summer with Stafford Parks, Recreation & Tourism’s Summer Bash featuring live entertainment by Jonathan Austin! Great music, mind-blowing magic, delicious food truck bites, electrifying performances… And it’s all FREE!

See the event here.

🏊‍♀️ Swim lessons start in June

New sessions begin June 2, 3, and 16 at Chinn and Dale City Rec Centers. Register now — spaces are limited!

Sign up here.

🚂 June 7: Historic Manassas Railway Festival

All aboard for one of the region’s most beloved family events! Don’t miss model train displays, food vendors, raffles, and affordable $8 excursion rides to Clifton.

Festival info + tickets.

🐝 Manassas Bee Festival Buzz

BEE Happy! The 5th Annual Manassas Bee Festival returns Saturday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8601 Portner Ave. Big thanks to early sponsors like UVA Health, GMU’s Honey Bee Initiative, Bull Run Rotary, and more Want to get involved? Vendor, sponsor, and volunteer spots are still open: Sign up here.

Pre-festival fun:

🍺 Bee City Lager on tap now at Sinistral Brewing

🎬 Bee Movie on Main – Saturday, June 7 at 8 p.m.

🎭 June 9–28: Legally Blonde youth summer intensive

ARTfactory’s summer program for ages 10–18 kicks off at Osbourn High School with final performances on June 27–28.

Register now.

💪 On now: Summer Pass Sale

No initiation fees. Flexible student bundles for 30, 60, or 90 days at Chinn and Dale City fitness centers.

Learn more.

*Potomac Local Sponsor, so please support this org!

🎤 July 23–26: Riverside Musical Theatre Intensive

Prepping for auditions? This summer workshop helps high school and college-bound performers sharpen their skills.

See details.

⚾ A new name for a special place

Prince William County dedicated a field at Hellwig Park to the late Christian Thom — honoring his life of service and community spirit.

See the moment.

☀️ Looking ahead: Summer Solstice Festival

📅 Wednesday, June 18 – Sip, celebrate, and support Downtown Fredericksburg with drinks, food, music, and local vendors at Riverfront Park. Proceeds support Fredericksburg Main Street.

Mark your calendar.

💌 Want to be featured?

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That’s all for now. I hope you find something fun to do this weekend! We’ll see you back here at 4 o’clock with a recap of the day’s headlines. Thanks for reading.

-Uriah Kiser, founder and publisher, Potomac Local News