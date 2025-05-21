Gerry Connolly, Longtime Northern Virginia Congressman, Has Died

FAIRFAX, Va. – Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, a veteran Northern Virginia lawmaker known for his decades of public service and deep ties to the region, died peacefully at his home this morning, surrounded by family, according to a statement released by his loved ones.

“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” the statement read.

Connolly announced in April 2025 that he would not seek another term in Congress, citing the return of cancer after initial treatments. In a letter to supporters, he also stepped down as Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee. He said he was proud of more than 30 years of service and thanked his family, staff, and constituents for their support.

Connolly had represented Virginia’s 11th Congressional District since 2009. Before redistricting in 2022, that district included parts of Prince William County, where Connolly built strong relationships with local officials and residents. After redistricting, the district was redrawn to include only Fairfax County, but Connolly remained a familiar and respected figure across the region.

He previously served as chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, where he earned a reputation as a skilled executive and passionate advocate for infrastructure, environmental policy, and community development. His legacy is visible in regional projects like the Silver Line, Oakton Library, Mosaic District, and Cross County Trail.

Connolly was remembered by his family as someone who stood up for the voiceless and lived by the phrase, “bloom where you are planted.” They said his love for Northern Virginia was the foundation of his purpose and passion.

“His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life’s work will endure for future generations,” the family wrote. “We thank you for your love of Gerry, and know he loved you all so much.”

This is a breaking news alert from Potomac Local News. Stay with us for more details as they become available.