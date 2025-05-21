FBI Reviewing Agent Who Shot Man in Stafford, Now Faces Four Gun Charges

STAFFORD, Va. – The FBI is reviewing the actions of one of its off-duty agents involved in a fatal shooting earlier this year in a Stafford County neighborhood. That agent now faces four separate criminal charges stemming from unrelated firearm incidents.

The shooting occurred on February 28, 2025, in the Stratford Place subdivision. Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a reckless off-road motorcyclist. Authorities say the rider fled after being confronted by Benjamin Spinale, a 43-year-old off-duty FBI agent. The motorcyclist later returned with several family members, prompting deputies to initiate a traffic stop.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist’s family did not comply with deputies’ commands, leading to a physical altercation that involved deputies and Spinale. During the struggle, a neighbor—61-year-old Harold Chamberlain Jr.—ran over to help law enforcement. Amid the chaos, Spinale fired his weapon, striking Chamberlain in the chest. Chamberlain later died at the hospital despite emergency efforts.

The Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney determined there was not enough evidence to charge Spinale in connection with Chamberlain’s death. However, the investigation uncovered other allegations: multiple individuals accused Spinale of brandishing a firearm while off-duty in separate incidents.

A Stafford County grand jury indicted Spinale in April on four misdemeanor counts of Pointing or Brandishing a Firearm (Virginia Code 18.2-282). The alleged offenses occurred on:

October 11, 2024

February 10, 2025

February 28, 2025 (two counts)

All four cases are scheduled for a hearing in Stafford County Circuit Court on June 9, 2025.

When asked about the situation, FBI Public Affairs Officer Leslie McLane said the bureau could not comment on personnel matters. She confirmed the FBI’s internal review of the shooting is ongoing and declined further comment. Spinale’s current employment status with the FBI has not been disclosed.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for submitting video and other evidence during the investigation and extended condolences to the Chamberlain family.