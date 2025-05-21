Crash Halts All I-95 Northbound Lanes Near Stafford Courthouse

Published May 21, 2025 at 11:05AM | Updated May 21, 2025 at 2:50PM

Updated 2:50 p.m. – Stafford County Public Schools is alerting families to expect afternoon bus delays after a portion of Interstate 95 near Garrisonville Road was unexpectedly shut down Monday.

In a message sent to parents, school officials said all bus routes passing through the area will be delayed. Families are encouraged to check the MyRide K-12 app for real-time updates on their child’s bus status.

“We apologize for this unforeseen inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” the school division said in its alert.

Officials have not released details about what caused the highway closure.

Updated 12:20 p.m. – Interstate 95 has reopened.

Original post 11:15 a.m. – STAFFORD, Va. – A crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down all lanes of Interstate 95 northbound near mile marker 142 in Stafford County, just two miles north of exit 140 at Courthouse Road.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the crash has forced a complete closure of the northbound lanes. All I-95 northbound traffic is being diverted at exit 140 to Route 630 (Courthouse Road/Hospital Center Boulevard), and then onto Route 1. Signal timing along Route 1 is being adjusted to help manage the increased traffic.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid significant delays. Congestion is building rapidly on northbound I-95 approaching the detour point, and heavy traffic is expected through the Stafford Courthouse area.

Southbound lanes of I-95 remain open near exit 140.

Real-time updates on the closure are available at 511Virginia.