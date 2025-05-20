Repairs Start This Week on Fredericksburg’s Historic Courthouse Bell Tower

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Crews began structural repairs to the historic Renwick Courthouse bell tower on Monday, May 19, marking the start of a four-month restoration effort to preserve one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Scaffolding will be installed around the bell tower in the project’s first phase. Greensboro, N.C.-based WxTite, LLC was selected for the job following a competitive bidding process. According to city spokeswoman Caitlyn McGhee, the company was chosen for its experience working on historic buildings and its expertise in traditional restoration methods.

The repairs address long-standing water damage issues documented in a 2015 Historic Structure Report and a 2023 follow-up assessment. Both reports identified persistent water infiltration in the tower.

“This is the highest priority maintenance need at the courthouse building right now,” said McGhee.

Work planned includes framing repairs, brick repointing, window reglazing, and cleaning to restore the structure’s original appearance. Specifications were developed earlier this year.

Special care is being taken to preserve the building’s original materials. The city is partnering with Restoration Engineering, Inc. (REI) to chemically match the original mortar, brick, and stucco for color, hardness, and texture. Test patches are reviewed by city staff, REI, and the contractor to ensure historical accuracy.

Protecting the Historic Revere Bell

A temporary protective frame will shield the Revere bell inside the tower throughout the restoration. Crews will also use the louvered tower openings—scheduled for repair—to move materials without disturbing the bell.

While construction is underway, the sidewalk and some parking spaces on the east side of Princess Anne Street will be closed. McGhee said no businesses will be directly impacted.

“Parking facilities are conveniently located throughout downtown, and the handful of affected parking spaces will not impact the overall supply,” she said.

The Renwick Courthouse, completed in 1852, was designed by James Renwick Jr., the architect behind the Smithsonian Castle in Washington, D.C., and St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. Built in the Gothic Revival style, the courthouse is unique in Virginia and significant nationally.

During the Civil War, its bell tower served as an observation point during two battles, and after the war, the building housed the Freedmen’s Bureau, which heard cases brought by formerly enslaved individuals. The courthouse remained in use until 2014, when a new facility was opened nearby.

In 2014, Fredericksburg opened a new courthouse at 701 Princess Anne Street to accommodate the city’s growing judicial needs. This 78,500-square-foot facility houses the Circuit Court and General District Court, along with their clerks, and includes secure, enclosed parking in the basement level.

Designed to blend with the city’s historic architecture, the building features a traditional design with a distinctive cupola marking the corner public entrance.