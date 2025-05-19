Live Music, Food Trucks & Fun: ‘Fridays at 5’ Returns to Woodbridge



WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Prince William County Parks is bringing back its popular “Fridays at 5″ concert series for 2025. Starting this June, the series will feature five evenings of free live music, food trucks, and good vibes.

Held at Sean T. Connaughton Plaza in Woodbridge, the outdoor shows kick off at 5 p.m. and feature performances from local favorites like The Chocolate Factory Band, The Deloreans, and Whiskey Acolyte. DJ Moe Vibez spins between sets. Admission and parking are free.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs or picnic blankets. Food and drinks, including beer and wine for those 21 and older, will be available. No pets are allowed, except for service dogs.

The music starts on June 13 and continues monthly through October 3. In case of bad weather, events may be canceled—check online closer to each date for updates.

WHEN/WHO:

June 13, 2025: The Chocolate Factory Band & DJ Moe Vibez

July 11, 2025: Special Occasions Band & DJ Moe Vibez

August 8, 2025: Medicine Man & DJ Moe Vibez

September 12, 2025: The Deloreans & DJ Moe Vibez

October 3, 2025: Whiskey Acolyte & DJ Moe Vibez