Crash Shuts Down I-95 Local Lanes Near Rappahannock Bridge Saturday Night

STAFFORD, Va. – Stafford County Fire and Rescue says all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were shut down around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of mile marker 132.9/133, just north of the Rappahannock River bridge, following a traffic crash. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

About 15 minutes later, the Virginia Department of Transportation clarified that the closure affected the local lanes of I-95 northbound. In a social media post just before 9 p.m., VDOT said the entrance ramps to I-95 northbound from Exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg were closed due to the crash near mile marker 132.

VDOT added that the through lanes of I-95 northbound remained open but with reduced capacity. Drivers were advised to use exits 133 (Route 17) or 126 (Massaponax) to access northbound I-95.

Officials have not released additional details about the crash or how long the closure is expected to last.

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