Better Signals, Safer Responses: Fredericksburg Hospital Adds New Radio System

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Mary Washington Hospital has installed a new antenna system to help first responders communicate more clearly when responding to emergencies inside the hospital.

According to a press release from Mary Washington Healthcare, the hospital’s new Distributed Antenna System (DAS) cost $268,000 and is designed to boost radio signals throughout the hospital, improving communication in areas where coverage is typically poor. Hospitals, with their thick walls and complex layouts, are some of the toughest places for emergency radios to work correctly.

Fredericksburg Fire Chief Michael Jones said the upgrade will help improve response times and safety for first responders, hospital staff, patients, and visitors. “The DAS installation at Mary Washington Hospital is a significant step forward in enhancing our ability to respond effectively in emergencies,” Jones said in the release.

Mary Washington Healthcare’s Chief Strategy Officer Eric Fletcher said the upgrade reflects the hospital’s commitment to keeping everyone safe. “The DAS system is a crucial enhancement that will support first responders and our doctors, nurses, techs, and supporting team to ensure seamless communication within our hospital,” Fletcher said.

The hospital said it remains dedicated to investing in technologies that support public safety and improve community care.