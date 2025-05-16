PWCS Students Rule the Court—Again

RICHMOND, Va. – Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) students have once again claimed top honors at the 47th Annual Model Judiciary Program Supreme Court Round, marking their third consecutive victory at the state level.

According to a PWCS release, Battlefield High School students Anandya Sampath, a senior, and Sakshi Gowda, a sophomore, were named overall winners after presenting appellate arguments before justices from the Virginia Supreme Court and Court of Appeals. Their performance topped the competition, which simulates real court proceedings.

“The experience felt very real,” said Sampath, who reflected on this being her final high school competition. Gowda added that their preparation included rigorous questioning drills to anticipate what judges might ask.

Additional PWCS teams also saw success. Juris Field and Gavin McGregor from Patriot High School, and Rebecca Clark from C.D. Hylton High School, each won their respective rounds.

PWCS has now earned state titles three years in a row, with Patriot High winning in 2023 and Gainesville High in 2024. Patriot’s law club sponsor, Randi Warren, praised the students for their confidence and composure in the courtroom.

Separately, Patriot High junior Marcus Burleson took first place in the Law Day Art Contest hosted at the Prince William Courthouse. He credited Warren for encouraging him to submit his work after noticing his sketches during class.

The Model Judiciary Program offers students a hands-on introduction to the legal system, beginning with mock trials and culminating in the Supreme Court round. Teachers, lawyers, and judges from across the county provide coaching and mentorship throughout the process.