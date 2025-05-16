NOVA Grads Pack Arena in One of School’s Biggest Ceremonies Yet

FAIRFAX, Va. – More than 7,500 Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) students were celebrated this week during one of the college’s largest-ever commencements.

Held May 12 at George Mason University’s EagleBank Arena, the graduation ceremony drew over 1,600 graduates and more than 5,000 guests. The crowd was so big that overflow seating and a livestream were set up in a nearby concert hall, according to a release from the college.

Themed “Rising Beyond,” the event recognized the resilience of the Class of 2025. Keynote speaker and NOVA alum Hannah Williams, now the founder of Salary Transparent Street, encouraged graduates to persevere through uncertainty. NOVA President Anne M. Kress praised the students’ determination in the face of academic and personal challenges.

Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA), established in 1965, is the largest public educational institution in Virginia and one of the largest community colleges in the U.S. Serving more than 70,000 students across six campuses and multiple centers throughout the region, NOVA provides affordable, accessible, and high-quality education and workforce training.

The college offers various academic programs, including associate degrees, certificates, workforce credentials, and transfer pathways to four-year institutions. Committed to fostering student success, economic mobility, and community engagement, NOVA partners with local businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions to meet the evolving needs of Northern Virginia’s diverse population and dynamic economy. Learn more at nvcc.edu.