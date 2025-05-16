No Charges for Officer in Davis Ford Road Shooting, Police Launch Internal Review

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – The Prince William County Police Department has announced the completion of the criminal investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting that happened on December 5, 2024, outside Fire & Rescue Station 26 on Davis Ford Road in Woodbridge.

According to a press release from the department, the investigation was conducted by the Northern Virginia regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which is made up of investigators from multiple area agencies. Their findings were presented to Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, who concluded that no criminal charges will be filed against the officer involved.

This incident made headlines last December when a man reportedly approached police officers outside the fire station armed with a knife and ignored multiple commands to drop the weapon. Officers ultimately shot the man, who later died at the hospital. No officers or bystanders were injured in the confrontation.

With the criminal review now complete, the department says an internal administrative review will begin. The Office of Professional Standards will examine the incident to ensure it complied with department policies. The department’s Use of Deadly Force Review Board will also conduct a final assessment to determine whether the officer’s actions were justified under agency guidelines.

The police department has provided additional information on its website about how critical incidents like this are investigated.