New Manassas-Area Event Venue to Host Grand Opening This Sunday

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A new 28,000-square-foot event venue in Manassas is preparing to open its doors to the community this weekend.

Magnoliya Grand, located at 6991 Infantry Ridge Road near the Northern Virginia Community College Manassas Campus, will hold its Grand Opening and Open House on Sunday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include an opening ceremony at 11 a.m., live performances from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and an open house from 1 to 4 p.m., according to the venue’s announcement.

Designed to host gatherings ranging from 20 to 1,800 people, the venue features a waterview terrace, garden, advanced audio-visual technology, bridal and groom suites, and direct access to the neighboring Hilton Garden Inn for out-of-town guests. Free onsite parking is also available.

Attendees at the grand opening can enjoy complimentary tastings from various food vendors showcasing their signature dishes. The event will also feature vendors from the event planning industry, giving visitors the chance to meet local professionals and explore services for future weddings, corporate events, and other celebrations.

Magnoliya Grand is now accepting bookings for weddings, corporate gatherings, and special events.