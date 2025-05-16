10 Years of Hope, Healing, and Heroes — Celebrate Memorial Day at the Warrior Retreat!

Memorial Day 🇺🇸 is more than just the unofficial start of summer — it’s a time to come together as a community and honor those who gave it all for our freedom.

This year, Willing Warriors is pulling out all the stops to celebrate 10 incredible years of providing a “Home Away From Home” for our nation’s wounded, ill, and injured service members and their families. Since 2015, the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run has welcomed over 2,800 warriors and their loved ones, helping them relax, reconnect, and recharge — all thanks to the generosity of community members like YOU.

🎈 Join Us for the 10th Anniversary Celebration & Memorial Day Ceremony

📅 Monday, May 26, 2025

🕚 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

📍 Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, Haymarket, Virginia

What’s Happening:

🍔 Picnic on the Grounds with local food truck favorites

with local food truck favorites 🏡 Tours of Our Beautiful Retreat Homes

🎲 Fun & Games for All Ages

🎤 Inspiring Remarks from Co-Founders Shirley and John Dominick

from Co-Founders Shirley and John Dominick 🧱 Memorial Brick Laying Ceremony honoring fallen heroes from WWII to today

honoring fallen heroes from WWII to today 🎺 Taps & Moment of Silence — a powerful tribute to those we’ll never forget

This family-friendly event is your chance to experience the magic of the Warrior Retreat, meet the incredible people behind the mission, and reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day.

🌟 About Willing Warriors

Willing Warriors is a community-supported nonprofit that provides cost-free, six-day retreat stays and life-changing programs for recovering warriors and their families. From canine therapy and fishing trips to five-star meals by professional chefs, every experience at the Warrior Retreat is designed to heal both body and soul. Nestled on 37 peaceful acres at the foot of the Bull Run Mountains, this special place exists because of supporters like YOU.

💻 Learn more at willingwarriors.org