Date Night Spotlight: SEMIFREDDO Italian Cuisine in Manassas



Make your next date night unforgettable with a taste of Italy right here in Manassas.

Looking for a romantic Italian escape without leaving Prince William County? Step into SEMIFREDDO Italian Cuisine—a charming culinary gem in Manassas offering a warm, intimate setting and a menu bursting with traditional and Mediterranean flavors. With over 20 years of chef-driven expertise, this locally owned favorite is ideal for couples seeking a memorable night out over wine, pasta, and candlelight.

Three-Course Menu Suggestion

Starter: Burrata Caprese

Creamy burrata cheese served with vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, and a drizzle of aged balsamic. Light, luscious, and made for sharing.

Main Course: Frutti di Mare Linguine

A seafood lover’s dream—this dish brings together shrimp, scallops, mussels, and calamari in a garlic white wine sauce over perfectly al dente linguine. Briny, bold, and undeniably romantic.

Dessert: Semifreddo al Caramello

The namesake dessert—a semi-frozen mousse layered with caramel and almond crunch. Cool, silky, and the perfect sweet ending to your evening.

Ambiance & Experience

Romantic & Cozy Vibe: Soft lighting, warm wood tones, and relaxed Italian elegance set the stage for intimate conversations.

Authentic Décor: Classic Italian design with rustic touches and a well-stocked wine display.

Perfect for Celebrations: Whether you’re on a first date or celebrating an anniversary, the relaxed upscale feel makes it just right.

Pro Tip: Ask about the private dining room for a secluded celebration or quiet group date night.

Reservation & Visitor Info

Address: 8687 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20110

Phone: 571-615-0631

Reservations: Recommended on weekends – call or check online

Dress Code: Smart casual

Parking: Plenty of free parking in the shopping center lot

Share Your Experience

Have you been to SEMIFREDDO recently? Share your favorite dish or a snap of your date night using #DateNightSpolight. We’d love to hear about your experience—leave a comment below!