Flood Watch Continues Tonight as Rappahannock River Rises and Weekend Storm Risk Looms

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Flooding concerns remain high along the Rappahannock River after a day of heavy rain and rescue operations.

At 2:54 p.m. today, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple people were rescued after their car became stranded in flood waters on River Road near Fredericksburg. Meanwhile, the Fredericksburg City Fire Department announced the closure of City Dock, warning that the river is expected to crest at 13 feet around 2 a.m. Wednesday, May 15. A Flood Warning is in effect for the dock area from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.

In addition, the National Weather Service has extended a Flood Watch through midnight for much of Northern and Central Virginia, including Stafford, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Prince William County. More heavy rain is possible this evening, which could lead to rapid rises in streams and creeks. Officials continue to urge drivers to avoid water-covered roads with the message: “Turn around, don’t drown.”

What’s Next in the Forecast

The National Weather Service says showers will gradually move out overnight, but low clouds and fog could develop by morning. Thursday is expected to bring some breaks of sunshine, with temperatures climbing toward 80 degrees. However, the risk of scattered storms could return later in the day, especially in areas west of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

While the timing and strength of those storms remain uncertain, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the region under a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Thursday. Forecasters say conditions could support isolated strong storms, but there is still a lot of uncertainty about how widespread they might be.

Looking ahead to Friday, temperatures are expected to rise well into the 80s with increased humidity. Forecasters are keeping a close eye on the potential for more strong to severe thunderstorms heading into the weekend, depending on how weather systems develop to the west.

Residents are encouraged to monitor forecasts closely over the next several days.