Published May 13, 2025 at 3:04PM | Updated May 14, 2025 at 10:25AM

Your Next Tax Bill Won’t Go Up Quite as Much as It Could Have—But It’s Still Going Up

MANASSAS, Va. – Manassas leaders agreed Monday night to keep the city’s tax rate steady for the upcoming fiscal year, despite calls from some on the City Council to lower it and give homeowners a break.

While the tax rate isn’t changing, rising property values mean most homeowners will still see bigger tax bills when they arrive later this year.

The council voted 5-1 to hold the real estate tax rate at $1.26 per $100 of assessed value, the same rate residents paid last year. That rate, combined with increased property assessments across the city, is expected to raise the average annual tax bill by about $406, according to city budget documents.

Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis cast the lone “no” vote, pushing for at least a 7-cent rate cut to keep bills flat. Councilwomen Sonia Vasquez Luna and Ashley Hutson also voiced interest in a smaller cut but ultimately voted to keep the rate unchanged.

“I just want to make sure that you feel heard,” Vasquez Luna told residents during the meeting. “We all want to reduce the financial burden on families. But high-quality services come at a cost.”

Council members supporting the flat rate pointed to growing costs for schools, police, fire services, and city workers. The adopted budget includes:

$1.5 million more for Manassas City Public Schools to help cover teacher and staff pay raises.

Funding for five new public safety positions, including three firefighters.

3% pay raises for city employees.

Vice Mayor Mark D. Wolfe defended the decision, noting that Manassas still has lower average tax bills and utility rates than most of Northern Virginia, even with the increase.

“You can’t have a great community with shrinking resources,” Wolfe said. “This budget invests in public safety, education, infrastructure, and quality of life.”

The council also unanimously approved keeping the personal property tax rate at $3.60 per $100, applying the same rate to data center computer equipment for the first time. Council members noted that this move brings Manassas in line with Prince William County’s rates but keeps small business equipment taxed at a lower $2.15 per $100.

Several residents urged the council to cut more, pointing to the strain of inflation and rising living costs. Others raised concerns about the city’s long-term reliance on new development and data centers to balance its budget.

The city will hold a public hearing on the full budget June 2, with a final vote scheduled for June 9.