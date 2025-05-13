New Sidewalk on Old Bridge Road Makes It Safer to Walk Around Lake Ridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A new stretch of sidewalk along Old Bridge Road is making it easier—and safer—for people in Lake Ridge to get around without a car.

According to a press release from Prince William County, the Department of Transportation has finished installing about 700 feet of sidewalk on the north side of Old Bridge Road, between Oakwood Drive and Forest Hill Road. The project connects neighborhoods to three local schools, a future park and trailhead, a community pool, and more.

“Step by step, sidewalk by sidewalk, we’re building a community that puts people first,” said Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye, noting that the county is working to move away from a car-dependent design.

Construction began in fall 2024 after design work by Dewberry Engineers. M&F Concrete led the $1.6 million build, which was paid for with both federal and local funds.

The project is a broader push to improve walkability and meet the county’s Mobility Strategic Plan goals.