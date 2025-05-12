Yorkshire Fire Department Mourns Sudden Loss of Longtime President





YORKSHIRE, Va. – The Yorkshire Volunteer Fire Department is grieving the unexpected loss of its President and Life Member, Daniel Frye, who passed away at his home early Wednesday morning.

In a statement shared on social media, the department described Frye as a devoted public servant who dedicated over 18 years to serving the community. His sudden passing has deeply impacted not only the department but the broader fire service family in the region.

Manassas Park Fire Rescue also paid tribute, posting their condolences and honoring Frye as a “remarkable community member.”

As of now, the cause of death has not been publicly released. Funeral and memorial arrangements will be shared once available.