What DEI Looks Like in Stafford Schools—And What It Doesn’t

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our exclusive five-part series, “A Conversation with the Superintendent,” featuring an in-depth interview with Dr. Daniel W. Smith, Superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools. In this series, we explore Dr. Smith’s vision, challenges, and priorities—from addressing school transportation issues to tackling equity gaps, funding shortages, and the future of education in Stafford County. New articles are published weekly.

Part 5: Equity and Inclusion — DEI in Today’s Climate

As national debates over diversity, equity, and inclusion swirl, Stafford County Schools is staying the course—quietly and carefully. While the division once had an equity office, it no longer exists. What remains is a DEI advisory committee, made up of volunteers appointed by School Board members.

Their current charge?

Improve educational performance for all students. Advance student achievement in literacy and mathematics.

Superintendent Smith says the committee doesn’t focus on race or ethnicity and has been reviewed by the division’s legal team to ensure compliance with state and federal guidelines, including recent executive orders that restrict how race-based programs are implemented. “We’ve taken a close look to make sure we’re in compliance,” Smith said. “You can still have DEI programs—what matters is how they’re implemented.”

The district does not track citizenship status, and Smith reiterated that schools are legally required to educate all students, regardless of language, ability, or background. Smith also highlighted the division’s focus on outcomes, primarily through reporting tools that track achievement gaps among subgroups, such as students with disabilities, Black and Hispanic students, and those facing economic disadvantages.

“This is about making sure every student has the opportunity to succeed,” he said. “That’s what DEI should mean in schools.”

Thank you for reading. We hope this series helps you stay informed about the future of Stafford County Public Schools. To get the latest updates from Potomac Local News—including the next part of this series—Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter: https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/