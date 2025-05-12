Prince William Water Accepting Applications for 2025 Water Academy

Prince William Water, a supplier of water to the county, has opened the application process for its annual Water Academy.

The Academy, which started in 2017, hopes to educate Prince William County adults about “their water utility, water and wastewater infrastructure and treatment, and our shared role in environmental stewardship,” Rebecca Wadman, the organization’s education and outreach coordinator, said.

Wadman said the Academy tries to provide adults and high school and college students in the area with an understanding of how water is provided and can spread the information with loved ones.

“We hope that participants will be inspired to share their new knowledge with friends and family, educating them on water quality topics and the ways that Prince William Water and the community can work together to provide clean, safe, reliable water service,” Wadman said. “We encourage participants to put into practice the wise water use tips they will learn in the Water Academy, and hope that getting a close-up look at our systems and processes will help participants remember the importance of protecting their water infrastructure.”

She said each session looks a little different, but follows a similar structure with presentations from the utility’s staff, facility tours and interactive activities. In the past, participants have visited the H.L. Mooney Advanced Water Reclamation Facility and our Dr. Evelyn Mahieu Environmental Laboratory.

“Water Academy sessions cover a variety of topics, including wastewater reclamation, our infrastructure projects, water testing and more. Additionally, there will be a water quality panel so participants can ask subject matter experts about water quality [and] source water protection,” Wadman said.

Wadman said another goal of the program is to highlight the various career opportunities with the utility.

“Participants are often surprised to learn that we have positions that range from engineers to lab technicians, utility workers, cybersecurity analysts and emergency dispatchers. We have a variety of summer job openings and seasonal internships available, in addition to full-time positions,” she said.

Adults and rising high school seniors who live or work in Prince William County are eligible to apply for the program via the utility’s website. Wadman said applicants will know in late May if they’ve been selected.

The utility’s website has a detailed description of the program, which runs from June 18 to July 2 in three sessions. Each session begins at 4:30 p.m. with a dinner and lasts until 7:30 p.m.

The June 18 session will cover operations and maintenance, environmental services and water reclamation and a tour of the H.L. Mooney Advanced Water Reclamation Facility and our Dr. Evelyn Mahieu Environmental Laboratory.

The June 25 session will feature a talk by utility CEO Calvin D. Farr Jr., an up-close look at the utility’s work vehicles and trucks and how it engages with the community through education.

The final session on July 2 will cover the project management office’s operations, a water quality panel and a graduation ceremony.