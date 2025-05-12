Manassas Says Thanks: 15 Volunteers Honored for Making the City Shine

MANASSAS, Va. – Fifteen residents were named Outstanding Volunteers by the City of Manassas during a recognition dinner and reception held Tuesday, April 29, at the Hylton Center for the Performing Arts. One award was given posthumously. The honorees were chosen from among more than 450 individuals who regularly give their time to support the city.

According to a city press release, these volunteers were celebrated for their work across historic preservation, emergency response, civic boards, and community outreach. From guiding museum tours to running community holiday events and supporting zoning appeals, each has made a lasting mark on the city.

Among those recognized were David Button, known for his Civil War knowledge and museum work; Robert Carter, a preservation advocate who helped shape historic sites and gardens; EMT Ryan Crisman, who showed compassion during a challenging rescue; and the Gallahans, a husband-and-wife team with over 50 years of service to the Greater Manassas Volunteer Rescue Squad.

The list also included students like Eithne Richardson, who champions recycling at Osbourn High School, and longtime civic leaders like Elaine Trautwein, who helped shape the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Jeff Pickard, a beloved Historic Manassas volunteer who passed away in January, was honored posthumously for his enthusiastic service.

City officials thanked all volunteers for helping make Manassas a better place to live, adding that their efforts touch every corner of the community.