Kings Dominion Throws Open the Gates on Its 50th Birthday Celebration

DOSWELL, Va. – Kings Dominion is officially kicking off its 50th anniversary season with what it’s calling A Golden Summerbration—a summer-long party packed with entertainment, new food and drinks, ride upgrades, and the highly anticipated opening of Rapterra, the park’s new record-breaking roller coaster.

According to the park’s announcement today, the festivities start May 24 with the launch of Light the Night, a new visual spectacle on International Street, and the return of the park’s beloved Clown Band. Later this summer, guests can enjoy the Prism laser show, the 50 Years of FUN Street Party, and the return of the Gazillion Bubble Show. Park-goers will also find new eats like customizable funnel cakes, a German-style Biergarten, and throwback favorites like the iconic Blue Ice Cream and Banana Split Dippin’ Dots.

Potomac Local News previously reported that Rapterra, billed as the world’s tallest and longest launched wing coaster, will take riders on a 65 mph journey through three inversions in open-air wing-style seats. It’s the headline addition for the anniversary year, alongside upgrades to longtime favorites like Racer 75, Dominator, and Pantherian, which now features a new jungle-themed design.

The celebration comes after the park confirmed earlier this year that its popular WinterFest holiday event would not return in 2025, a move that sparked backlash from some season pass holders. At the time, park officials said they would instead focus on summer and fall events like A Golden Summerbration, Halloween Haunt, and Oktoberfest.

For those visiting this summer, new food and merchandise locations on International Street include the expanded Sweet Spot candy shop, the revamped Kings Collection gift store filled with anniversary memorabilia, and the renovated Pizza Parlor styled after the park’s 1975 opening. Candy Apple Grove and Jungle X-Pedition also feature refreshed rides, new lighting, and updated dining areas designed to keep the park experience fresh for longtime fans and first-time visitors alike.