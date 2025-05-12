Haymarket Council Approves Worship Space in QBE Building With Yearly Reviews, Traffic Study Requirement

Published May 12, 2025 at 10:30AM | Updated May 15, 2025 at 1:18PM

HAYMARKET, Va. – The Haymarket Town Council voted unanimously on May 5, 2025, to approve a special use permit (SUP) allowing a religious group to use leased space at the QBE Building on Washington Street for public assembly, adding several conditions—including an annual review of the permit.

The decision comes after nearly eight months of review by the town’s planning staff, Planning Commission, and Town Council, marking what staff described as a “normal review procedural timeline” for a special use request of this type.

Religious Use Triggers Special Permit

The applicant initially inquired in September 2024 about holding religious services in two locations, ultimately submitting an application for 14600 Washington Street—known locally as the QBE Building—on November 4. Because the property is zoned B-1, and public assembly uses are not permitted by-right in that zone, the proposal required Town Council approval through a special use permit.

Haymarket’s zoning ordinance defines “public assembly” as including uses such as religious facilities, auditoriums, sports stadiums, and other venues for entertainment or community gatherings. Public assembly uses are only permitted by-right in a small portion of the town known as the Transition Commercial Zone.

Staff: Conditions Met, Applicant Responsive

Town staff praised the applicant’s diligence in complying with town requirements. Planning staff noted the applicant provided detailed information on worship attendance patterns—including peak times such as Ramadan—as well as traffic expectations and parking plans. A new wayfinding plan was submitted on the morning of the meeting, detailing signage for one-way entry and exit points on the property.

The site contains 191 striped parking spaces, and the applicant’s projected use—including worshippers, volunteers, and staff—would require only 168 spaces. That leaves a surplus of 23 spaces, which town staff said is adequate to serve both the religious use and other tenants on the property.

Traffic and Safety Concerns Addressed

Council members debated whether a formal traffic impact analysis (TIA) should be required, noting that the information provided—including a five-year projection of attendance—gave a clear picture of the site’s usage.

One councilmember suggested the applicant’s data could substitute for a full TIA and proposed revisiting the permit annually, similar to a previous case involving a daycare at St. Paul’s Church.

Still, other members argued for a more comprehensive traffic evaluation to establish a baseline for the entire site, not just the proposed religious use.

Town staff confirmed that the site plan process will require a traffic study. The site currently lacks a formal site plan, and the approved SUP includes a condition requiring a complete site plan to be submitted within one year.

Permit Conditions and Annual Review

In approving the permit, the Town Council attached the following conditions:

The applicant must submit a site plan within one year of SUP approval.

The applicant must provide an occupancy card and permit from Prince William County.

A traffic study must be completed as part of the site plan, prepared by an engineer or surveyor approved by the town’s zoning administrator.

The applicant must implement any traffic mitigation measures identified during the site plan review process.

The use may not commence until site plan approval is obtained and all improvements are completed.

The SUP is subject to an annual review each May by the Town Council.

Staff emphasized that many safety and traffic concerns would be further addressed when outside agencies, including the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Prince William County Fire Marshal, review the site plan. That process will evaluate fire lanes, ingress/egress, and other public safety elements.

Council members and staff praised the applicant for improving the property and for their cooperative approach throughout the review process.