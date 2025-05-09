Stafford County Shines a Spotlight on Top Educators and Staff at 2025 Gold Star Gala

STAFFORD, Va. – Stafford County Public Schools rolled out the red carpet on Thursday night to honor its top educators and staff members at the 2025 Gold Star Gala. The annual event recognizes employees across a wide range of roles who help students succeed every day.

The celebration, held before a crowd of staff, students, and community members, included student-led presentations. Gabriella Irish, the 2025 Student Representative to the School Board, kicked off the event with a welcome address. The North Stafford High School Air Force JROTC presented the colors, followed by Mountain View High School student Raina Chan singing the National Anthem.

“The Gold Star Gala honors the outstanding contributions of our Staff of the Year recipients and highlights the passion and excellence that run throughout our organization,” said Dr. Daniel W. Smith, Superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools. “Each of our employees plays a vital role in strengthening our schools and inspiring those around us.”

School Board Chair Maureen Siegmund echoed the sentiment, thanking staff members for their dedication to students and families. Student presenters Gabriella Irish and Lillian Eason, the Alternate Student Representative to the School Board, joined in recognizing winners in categories ranging from transportation and nutrition services to teaching and school leadership.

2025 Gold Star Gala Award Winners

Bus Drivers of the Year: Ana Chicas-Nieto, Sharon Faulconer, Geary Torrice

Bus Attendant of the Year: Amber Altizer

Nutrition Services Employees of the Year: Vivian Otoo (Anthony Burns Elementary), Aya Walker (H.H. Poole Middle), Angela Pellot (Colonial Forge High)

School Protection Officer of the Year: Deputy Kevin Brown (Ferry Farm Elementary)

School Resource Officer of the Year: Deputy Deandre Taylor (Brooke Point High)

Assistant Principal of the Year: Jessica Ramey (Stafford Middle)

Principal of the Year: Dr. Dashan Turner (North Stafford High)

Counselor of the Year: Mia Fravel (Grafton Village Elementary)

Student Support Services Employee of the Year: Brenda Homza (Anne E. Moncure Elementary)

Service Employees of the Year: Linda Faller (Anne E. Moncure Elementary), Siquoria Bobo (Transportation Services)

First Class Teacher of the Year: Oscar Alvarenga (Mountain View High)

Teacher of the Year: Tracey Watterson (Colonial Forge High)

The event served as a reminder of the dedication and talent present in Stafford County Public Schools, with staff members from every department recognized for their commitment to making a difference in students’ lives.

For more information about Stafford County Public Schools or to explore career opportunities, visit staffordschools.net.