Plan Ahead: Dale City Rest Area Closures, Lane Shifts, and Road Work on I-95 and Local Roads This Week

Drivers traveling on Interstate 95 and local roads through Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg region this week should plan for overnight lane closures, ramp work, and rest area closures, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Dale City Rest Area to Close for Paving

The car-only rest area on northbound I-95 at mile marker 155 in Dale City will be closed on Monday, May 12, and Thursday, May 15, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., for paving work. The rest area will remain open on Tuesday, May 13, and Wednesday, May 14, but visitors should expect work crews and be cautious.

Drivers needing a break before or after this area have two options:

Before Dale City : Ladysmith Safety Rest Area North/Welcome Center at mile marker 104

: Ladysmith Safety Rest Area North/Welcome Center at mile marker 104 After Dale City: I-95 North Welcome Center in Maryland at mile marker 36 near Baltimore

VDOT reminds travelers to check 511Virginia.org, the 511Virginia app, or call 511 for real-time updates on road conditions and closures.

Here’s a Look at This Week’s Scheduled Road Work

Interstate 95

Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) Northbound & Southbound:

Nightly mobile lane closures on ramps for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Mon-Fri).

Nightly mobile lane closures on ramps for pavement marking, (Mon-Fri). Exit 110 (Ladysmith Road) Northbound:

Nightly lane closures 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Sun-Thu) for milling and paving. Ramp closures on Thursday, May 15 . Detour via Route 1 to Exit 118 (Thornburg).

Nightly lane closures (Sun-Thu) for milling and paving. Ramp closures on . Detour via Route 1 to Exit 118 (Thornburg). Exit 140 to Exit 133 Southbound:

Single lane closures for pavement marking 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Mon-Fri).

Single lane closures for pavement marking (Mon-Fri). Exit 130 to Exit 118 Southbound:

Pavement marking 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Mon-Fri).

Pavement marking (Mon-Fri). Exit 126 Off-Ramp Southbound:

Ramp widening and lane closures 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. (Sun-Sat).

City of Fredericksburg

Bridgewater Street & Fall Hill Avenue:

Daytime lane closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Mon-Fri).

Daytime lane closures (Mon-Fri). Lafayette Boulevard:

Lane shifts and closures 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Mon-Fri, ending by noon Fri).

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 (near Kalahari Resorts):

Lane shifts and shoulder work 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Mon-Fri).

Lane shifts and shoulder work (Mon-Fri). Route 1 (Southpoint Parkway area):

Alternating lane closures 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. (Sun-Thu) and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Fri-Sat) .

Alternating lane closures and . Route 2 (Tidewater Trail), Route 608 (Massaponax Church Rd), Route 610 (Old Plank Rd), Route 620 (Harrison Rd):

Water main and roundabout work with single lane closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Mon-Fri).

Water main and roundabout work with single lane closures (Mon-Fri). Route 711 (Southpoint Parkway):

Lane closures for construction 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. (Sun-Sat) and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Mon-Thu) .

Lane closures for construction and . Leavells Crossing, Three Cedars, Stonemill subdivisions:

Road resurfacing with alternating lane closures 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Thu) and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Fri) .

Road resurfacing with alternating lane closures and . Spotsylvania Parkway:

Lane closures for crosswalk beacon installation 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Mon-Fri).

Stafford County

Route 3 (Kings Highway), Route 607 (Cool Springs Rd):

Daytime fiber installation work with lane closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Mon-Fri) .

Daytime fiber installation work with lane closures . Route 17 Southbound:

Lane closures for utility work 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Mon-Thu) .

Lane closures for utility work . Route 218 (Butler Road):

Pavement marking with mobile closures 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Mon-Fri) .

Pavement marking with mobile closures . Secondary Roads (including Hollywood Farm Rd, Lorenzo Dr, Tree Haven Ln, and others):

Road resurfacing with flagging operations 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon-Fri).

Ongoing Major Projects to Watch