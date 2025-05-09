Frogs Take the Field for the First Time Tonight in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Fredericksburg Nationals are hopping into local history tonight as they officially take the field as the Fredericksburg Frogs for the very first time. First pitch against the Lynchburg Hillcats is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The Frogs identity pays tribute to the city’s historic all-Black baseball team, which played in Fredericksburg from 1919 into the late 1930s. Known in the press as “the world’s hoppinest team,” the Frogs entertained crowds downtown for decades. With few surviving records or photos of the original team, the FredNats partnered with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, Germanna Community College, and Dovetail Cultural Resource Group to research and bring the Frogs back to life for fans today.

On the field, the team looks to bounce back after dropping last night’s game 7-2 to Lynchburg. Right-hander Yoel Tejeda Jr. will start on the mound for Fredericksburg. Tejeda has been one of the team’s most reliable arms this season, carrying a 3.43 ERA into tonight’s game. Lynchburg will counter with Jogly Garcia, the Carolina League’s Pitcher of the Month for April.

Fans can catch the action in person or tune in via FredNats Baseball Network, MiLB.tv, or Bally Sports Live.