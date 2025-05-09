Big Wins and Budget Warnings: Lawmakers Talk Session Highlights in Downtown Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Local legislators shared their biggest takeaways from this year’s General Assembly session during a packed legislative recap hosted at the 718 Venue on Caroline Street.

The event was co-sponsored by the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, Greater Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce, Fredericksburg Area Builders Association, and Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors.

Each lawmaker was asked what they considered the biggest accomplishment of the session. Delegate Bobby Orrock pointed to increased education funding and roughly $1 billion in tax rebates coming back to Virginia families. Senator Tara Durant also highlighted education, calling the $222 million investment to eliminate the K-12 support cap “a real game-changer.” She also noted new funding for math instruction—a personal priority she’s worked on for years.

Delegate Josh Cole introduced the Virginia Step-Up Program, which will help high school graduates move straight into government contracting jobs with security clearances and tuition support. He also celebrated legislation that removes degree requirements for many state jobs, allowing experience to count.

Senator Bryce Reeves noted several bipartisan wins, including $25 million for water infrastructure in Greene County and Bowling Green, as well as debt relief for veterans and families using military education benefits. Delegate Paul Milde described his efforts to speed up land use and permitting processes—though his bills failed, he found bipartisan support for similar legislation.

But despite the wins, Senator Jeremy McPike urged caution. With looming federal budget cuts, he warned that Virginia may need a special session this fall. “It’s hard to celebrate a budget that might be obsolete the day it takes effect,” he said.

The crowd of business leaders and community members left with a clearer picture of both the progress made in Richmond—and the uncertainty still to come.