A New Drew Middle School Is One Step Closer to Reality

STAFFORD, Va. – The Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to spend $2.5 million on land for the long-awaited rebuild of Drew Middle School.

The money, pulled from the county’s Capital Projects Fund, will be transferred to the Schools Capital Projects Fund to buy a new site for the school. The rebuild has been years in the making—and for many in the community, it’s personal.

Supervisor Meg Bohmke recalled a 2008 grassroots effort to save Drew Middle School from closure during the Great Recession. Back then, flyers reading “SOS: Save Our School” filled the community. “We were fighting then to keep the school open, and today we’re here to invest in its future,” Bohmke said, quoting an old newspaper article.

The new campus is planned near Clift Farm and Leeland roads in the Falmouth District. While the location has general support from the board, members said road improvements—including a possible realignment of Clift Farm Road—will be needed to handle school traffic and ensure safe bus access.

Vice Chair Tinesha Allen asked whether the roughly $5 million in expected roadwork could be funded through Virginia Public School Authority (VPSA) bonds. County staff confirmed the infrastructure work can be included in bond financing tied to school construction.

“I just want to make sure that before I support something, the cost of infrastructure repairs is something we can absorb,” Allen said.

Board members acknowledged the site may not be perfect, but stressed that Stafford is running out of ideal locations for new schools. “We have to work with what we have and be good neighbors,” Bohmke said.

County public schools staff, including Chief Facilities Officer Jason Towery, have been meeting with nearby residents to address concerns about traffic, property buffers, and how the school might affect the neighborhood.

The current Drew Middle School sits on a much smaller parcel, making it impossible to rebuild on-site while keeping the school open. Officials say the new location will offer more space, safer access, and the opportunity to build a modern learning environment.

“This is about more than just a building,” said Supervisor Dr. Pamela Yeung. “It’s about continuing a legacy and giving our children the environment they deserve.”

The $2.5 million is part of a larger $8 million fund the county has set aside for school land purchases.