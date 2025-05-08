Published May 8, 2025 at 10:00AM | Updated May 8, 2025 at 5:59PM

Stafford Could Soon Use Speed and Red-Light Cameras in School Zones, Work Areas

STAFFORD, Va. – The Stafford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday took a major step toward launching a traffic camera program aimed at slowing down drivers in school zones and highway work areas.

Supervisors voted unanimously to authorize County Administrator Bill Ashton to advertise a public hearing for June 17, 2025. The hearing will give residents a chance to weigh in on a proposed ordinance that would allow speed and red-light enforcement cameras in designated areas.

If approved, the new rules would bring Stafford in line with Virginia state law and give the Sheriff’s Office the ability to install and operate traffic cameras. Fines would be issued for violations, but Sheriff David Decatur stressed the goal is to improve safety, not issue tickets. “This technology helps us prevent accidents and save lives,” he told the board.

Decatur detailed findings from a 2024 pilot program that tested six camera systems near schools. In just five days at Drew Middle School on Route 1, cameras recorded more than 18,000 drivers going at least 10 mph over the limit during school hours. At Colonial Forge High School, nearly 11,500 violations were logged over the same period.

The Sheriff’s Office began exploring camera enforcement in late 2023 after Hartwood District Supervisor Darrell English raised concerns about chronic speeding along Route 17, from the Fauquier County line to Walmart on Village Parkway. The initiative gained support from the county’s Public Safety Committee.

Under the proposed plan, the program would begin with a 30-day warning period during which violators would receive notices but no fines. After that, citations would carry a $100 penalty. Violations would not affect driver’s licenses or insurance rates, and each ticket would require review by a sworn deputy.

Some supervisors raised concerns that the cameras could be seen as a cash grab. Decatur countered that the effort is designed to be revenue-neutral, with any funds collected going toward running the program. “We’re not promising a big check,” he said. “This is about safety, not siphoning money out of the community.”

Stafford’s plan closely follows a similar pilot launched in Prince William County in early 2024, which placed cameras at six schools. That program faced delays due to contracting, IT assessments, and permitting from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Stafford officials say they’ll coordinate closely with VDOT on camera placement—especially on high-traffic roads like Route 1—and are committed to public transparency. Outreach efforts will include updated signage, maps showing camera locations, and education campaigns.

If the ordinance is adopted after the June hearing, the first enforcement phase could begin by fall 2025.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly named the county administrator.