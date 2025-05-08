Prince William Fire Crews Awarded ‘Green Cross’ in 2 Life-Saving Situations

Members of the Prince William County Fire & Rescue Department Fire Station 22 were recently awarded the Green Cross by Hurst for life-saving events in March 2024.

The Green Cross is awarded by Hurst Jaws of Life, which aims to celebrate “the bravery shown by rescue teams worldwide,” according to the company’s website. Crews from Rescue Unit 522 and Trucks 504 and 511 were given the award.

The first incident occurred on Sudley Road and Lee Highway, where a box truck crashed into a tree. According to the department’s Facebook post, the driver was pinned from the waist down and impaled, and it took 40 minutes to rescue him.

“We knew immediately that this was a critical patient, and time was of the essence. I felt the initial pressure as the first in-unit officer as I approached the vehicle and realized how complex this extrication was going to be,” Technician on Rescue Unit 522, Aaron Dillon, said in an interview.

Dillon said helping the driver was the crew’s highest priority, and it presented a major challenge.

“Getting access as quickly as possible to stop the bleeding was one of the biggest obstacles. Due to the height of the box truck, crews had to use ladders to climb up and into the cab to stop the bleeding and apply the tourniquets. The weather was also a factor that day. We worked in cold, steady rain to try to keep the patient dry and warm, too,” Dillon said.

Thankfully, the driver was transported to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The other incident involved a large tree that crushed the front end of an in-motion school bus.

“We had no idea the tree was going to be the size that it was. As we turned the corner, the extent of this incident was realized. We saw a massive tree that had crushed the front end of the school bus,” Lt. Danny Beck for R522 said in an interview. “Not knowing how many people were on the school bus was a great concern and we couldn’t quite determine just how challenging this call would be until we walked up to the school bus.”

Beck said the crew was willing to take on the large tree, but needed to call in Waggy’s Towing to assist.

“We knew we had the equipment to lift it, but the higher we lifted it, the more unstable the tree would become. Utilizing a heavy wrecker from Waggy’s Towing allowed us to get more lift on the tree while also keeping it stable enough for crews to work around. This had to be done to push the dash of the school bus off the driver’s legs,” Beck recalled.

He said the crew has completed training with Waggy’s Towing, which proved a fruitful relationship in this time of need.

Both Beck and Dillon said it was “extremely humbling” to receive the award.

“This means our work was compared to that of hundreds of fire departments across the nation. Being recognized by a company full of subject matter experts who possess a tremendous understanding of these complex rescues, and the work required for them to be successful, is a source of great pride and means the world to us,” Beck said.

Deputy Fire Chief Kim Stewart said recognition through awards is a morale boost for crews.

“It creates a ripple effect of pride, motivation, and commitment not just within the units involved, but throughout the entire department. Celebrating these moments reinforces a culture of excellence and teamwork,” Stewart said.

She emphasized that the crews are trained extensively in high-risk situations, and their success shows the competence of the crews.

“The fact that crews were able to overcome significant mechanical and environmental challenges to save lives speaks volumes about their skill and determination,” she said.