New Road Nearly Ready to Roll in North Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A major transportation project in North Woodbridge is almost finished, promising smoother travel and better connections across the growing area.

Prince William County officials recently celebrated the near-completion of the Annapolis Way/North Woodbridge Mobility Improvements Project, a $9.5 million effort designed to improve vehicle, bike, and pedestrian access. Once fully open in the coming weeks, the project will allow drivers to travel the full length of Annapolis Way between Route 123 (Gordon Boulevard) and Route 1 (Richmond Highway), improving mobility and advancing long-term redevelopment goals.

The project includes a new 0.28-mile, two-lane road connecting Annapolis Way to Marina Way, as well as sidewalks and bike lanes. Most of the funding—$8 million—came from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, with the rest from recordation tax revenue and developer proffers.

“This road’s a little special… it was a collaboration between the developer, Prince William Department of Transportation, and Prince William’s Department of Public Works,” said Rick Canizales, the county’s transportation director. The county built the road using its own staff rather than hiring a contractor, he added.

County Executive Chris Shorter said the project reflects the county’s vision of creating “a multi-modal transportation option,” while NVTA CEO Monica Backmon called it “regionally significant” because of the connectivity it brings beyond North Woodbridge.

The project fulfills a key goal of the North Woodbridge Small Area Plan, adopted in 2019, which aims to create a walkable, vibrant town center near the Occoquan River. It also improves access to the Occoquan Harbour Marina and sets the stage for further revitalization along the Route 1 corridor.