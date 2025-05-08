Hazmat Spill Shuts Down Road in Stafford After Crash Near Ferry Road

STAFFORD, Va. – A vehicle crash involving hazardous materials shut down a section of Town and Country Drive on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a multi-agency emergency response.

According to Stafford County Fire and Rescue, crews were called just before 1:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Town and Country Drive, near Ferry Road, for a reported traffic accident. On arrival, responders discovered that the vehicle involved was transporting a large container of herbicide, which was actively leaking at the scene.

Emergency medical personnel treated the driver, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Additional fire and hazmat units were brought in to contain the chemical leak, including support from the Regional Hazardous Materials Team based in Prince William County.

Officials said immediate neighbors were notified, but no evacuations were necessary. The roadway remains closed as crews continue to work on containment and cleanup. There is no ongoing threat to the public, authorities confirmed.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes while the incident is being managed.