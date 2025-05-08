From Federal Jobs to Classrooms: How Stafford Schools Are Hiring Local and Teaching for Tomorrow

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our exclusive five-part series, “A Conversation with the Superintendent,” featuring an in-depth interview with Dr. Daniel W. Smith, Superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools. In this series, we explore Dr. Smith’s vision, challenges, and priorities—from fixing school transportation to addressing equity gaps, funding shortages, and the future of education in Stafford County. New articles are published weekly.

Part 4: Building a Workforce for the Future — Hiring Local, Teaching Real-World Skills

Stafford County Public Schools is looking inward—and forward—to staff its schools.

With 71% of district employees already living in Stafford, Superintendent Smith says the division is working hard to make Stafford a place where people want to live and work. One focus: tapping into laid-off federal employees. In partnership with the county, the school system is co-hosting a job fair on April 30 to attract federal workers looking to switch careers.

“We want to support our community,” Smith said. “That means creating clear pathways into teaching and support roles. “Stafford offers career switcher routes and local eligibility licenses, helping mid-career professionals enter the classroom quickly and legally.

The district is also looking beyond traditional teaching roles—especially in specialty centers like construction trades, where industry experience matters more than a teaching degree. Meanwhile, Stafford students are being prepared for a changing workforce. Smith emphasizes skills like collaboration, communication, problem-solving, and critical thinking—competencies that will serve graduates well in jobs that don’t yet exist.

“Content is everywhere now,” he said. “The value is in how students apply that content in real-world scenarios.”

Thank you for reading. We hope this series helps you stay informed about the future of Stafford County Public Schools. To get the latest updates from Potomac Local News—including the next part of this series— Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter: https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/