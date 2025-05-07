Help Name the Horse at Laudenbach Brewing’s Taproom

STAFFORD, Va. – Brewing wants your help naming a key part of its identity—the horse in its logo.

In a playful twist, the family-owned brewery announced it never gave the horse a name and is now turning to customers to fix that. Through May 18, guests visiting the taproom can submit their best name ideas by writing them down and dropping them into the suggestion box at the bar. The brewery’s owners will narrow the list to five finalists.

According to a post on Laudenbach Brewing’s website and social media, the final vote will take place during their MaiFest celebration on May 24. The name with the most votes will become the horse’s official moniker.

Located at 45 Centreport Parkway in Stafford County, Laudenbach Brewing opened in January 2025 and is known for its German-style beers, festive atmosphere, and community events like this one.